11:40 a.m. — Home! Feed our puppy and head to the beach. A 15-minute drive, and we're rewarded with gorgeous views of the Golden Gate Bridge and surprisingly no Karl, a name the city of SF has ascribed to the local fog. The second we take the pup off-leash, he's doing zoomies and sniffing everything in sight. This is one of our favorite activities. Our jobs require a lot from us. It's sometimes hard to chat and be engaged when we're so mentally drained. We take the time to check in with each other and talk about anything and everything that's on our minds. Lately, it's a lot about certain memories/interactions with our parents when we were kids and how it has shaped us. Sometimes, we discuss how and what we'd like to practically incorporate from the parenting books we are reading. And other times, it's just us quietly taking in the moment.