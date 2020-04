Why Your Happy Hour FaceTimes With Friends Might Be Saving The Wine Business

Dustin Wilson, Master Sommelier, and co-founder of Verve wine shops in San Francisco and New York City agreed, “We've certainly seen a surge since the lockdowns were put in place and people can no longer go out.” But, he adds, he’s “not sure how long that will last as more and more people are getting laid off, or keeping to themselves, [or are] on tighter budgets.” Wilson does point to a grim possibility that if lockdowns continue, many more people will continue to be out of work and unable to afford even the “essential” bottle of wine. How will this impact the wine industry that depends on a steady stream of clients? Will the market now crash after a brief surge in panic buys? “It's a bit too early to tell at this point,” says Wilson. “[We are] really just hoping that many of us [restaurants and retailers] can weather the storm and come out okay on the other side.”