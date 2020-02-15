9 a.m. — We wake up again and both agree that B. is an idiot for drinking so much last night, even if it's not said out loud. After both our showers and getting ready, we decide to go run some errands. First, we get gas in my car ($35), and then take a huge load of car parts to the storage unit. This load includes a spare car door for our winter beater car that only fits in the back of my SUV. I was not exaggerating when I said we have a gazillion car parts. We could build a Frankenstein car out of all the parts in our storage unit. After that we stop at the local fish store and pick up a test kit ($16.20), then the post office to mail my package to my sister and one to my aunt ($29), then hit the Kroger to get stuff to grill ribs tonight. We get cilantro, corn, more mushrooms, cornbread, and paper towels ($19.98). B. is hungry so we swing by McDonalds to get cheeseburgers for him ($12.99). $113.17