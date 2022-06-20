Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both of my parents went to college and somewhere around 95% of my graduating class (at a public high school) went on to higher education. So yes, it was expected. I know my brother wasn't as keen on college, so I'm not sure what those conversations we like with my parents, but I always loved school and became obsessed with going to college. In my view, my hard work would pay off if I was accepted to and went to a prestigious school, which I see now as problematic since I really don't think it made much of a difference. It did allow me to move across the country and become pretty independent, so there's that. My parents pretty much paid for undergrad, they made me take out small loans to make sure I also felt invested in my education. I knew going into graduate school I would be on my own which was why I went to school full-time while I worked full-time, it was a lot and I'm not sure I'd recommend it but it seemed like my only option. I also went into those loans planning to pursue public service loan forgiveness (PSLF). I re-certify every year and recommend that to anyone who is working towards it.