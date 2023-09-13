12 p.m. — My mechanic calls and my car is ready so Y. takes me to pick it up. I eat a red plum before we leave. I pick up my car and pay — they don't charge me for the labor, just the tires, which makes me happy. When I get back home, I cook some basmati rice to go with a chickpea tikka masala I'll be making later today. Some of it will also be for my dog's meals. His stomach has been off lately so I switched him to plain chicken and rice for a few weeks. I snack on some cherries and blueberries. $321.36



1:30 p.m. — I take a sip of my now room-temperature latte from this morning and contemplate my existence. I go downstairs, grab a bowl of the cooked rice and put some rice vinegar and a little gochujang on top. I then hunker down and get some work done.



5 p.m. — I'm done! I take my dog outside to romp around while I get ready to do some weed-whacking. Before we go outside, I put some dry lentils and water on the stovetop.



6 p.m. — I start my chickpea dish using a jar of cashew tikka masala sauce I got from the store. I add in chickpeas, red pepper and Swiss chard from my CSA. I start on Y.'s dinner — I like keeping the kitchen in a certain order and it's easier for me to cook all our meals. We are both vegan but Y. eats differently than I do. I cook him his usual dinner of spinach, tofu and lentils. I top my dinner off with cilantro and mango chutney. I have the last peanut butter chocolate protein treat that I made last week.



7 p.m. — I feed my dog and start washing up the dishes while I make Y. his nightly dessert smoothie/breakfast for tomorrow. This is always the same: frozen banana, pea protein powder, blueberries, oats, cacao powder and almond milk. I split it into two jars and put a lid on the one he will take to work tomorrow morning. I just want to make it clear that Y. would absolutely make all of his meals himself if I let him but this works well for us.



8:30 p.m. — I take a shower and do my personal hygiene, which is the same every night (floss, tongue scrape, brush my teeth and put on moisturizer). We meet up for our TV/book reading hour of the day. Tonight I read Ubik by Philip K. Dick. It's really good.



9:15 p.m. — I read for about 30 minutes before falling asleep on the couch. I wake up to Y. taking out the dog and move myself to bed.



Daily Total: $333.74