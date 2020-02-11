5 p.m. — Needing a TV break, I pick up my laptop to do some MOH duty. My sister is getting married in four months and I'm planning her bridal shower and bachelorette. She's not one for going out, so I'm planning a boho picnic slumber party at my parents' home for her bachelorette. I originally wanted to rent a house on a lake but finding space for the 17 ladies she wants to be invited proved too difficult (and expensive!). I call my mom to check that we can use their garden for the picnic and get an earful from my dad about trying to cut costs and sacrificing on the experience she's getting. It takes a while, but I convince him that its what's best, especially since her friends are recent graduates starting out their working careers and can't contribute financially. After we put the phone down, I vent to B., who makes me put my laptop and phone away for the night and gives me a shoulder and back rub on the couch.