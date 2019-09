This Couch Is The Answer To All Your Tiny-Apartment Prayers

Every New Yorker knows the drill. Move-out day creeps closer. Your entire apartment is packed and ready to go, except there's an elephant in the room: your couch. You dropped a ridiculous amount of money on it, dragged it up to your fifth-floor walk-up, and spent hours assembling it. You even spent a few (okay, a lot) of nights on it during the odd reality-TV binge. And now you can't even fit it out the door. Your best bet? Ditch the thing and begin the dreaded cycle all over again.