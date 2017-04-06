This Couch Is The Answer To All Your Tiny-Apartment Prayers

Every New Yorker knows the drill. Move-out day creeps closer. Your entire apartment is packed and ready to go, except there's an elephant in the room: your couch. You dropped a ridiculous amount of money on it, dragged it up to your fifth-floor walk-up, and spent hours assembling it. You even spent a few (okay, a lot) of nights on it during the odd reality-TV binge. And now you can't even fit it out the door. Your best bet? Ditch the thing and begin the dreaded cycle all over again.
Or is it? That's where Burrow comes in. The brand's high-quality, stain-resistant sofa takes no tools to assemble, plus it's just as easy to disassemble and take with you come moving day. Like the Kia Niro, it's just one innovative design that's making life that much easier on the daily. Press play, and see what else your couch can do for you.
Advertisement