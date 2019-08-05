4:30 p.m. — So, this is actually the beginning of my day. I work nights at the hospital (shift starts at 6:30 p.m.), so I'm sleeping most of the day if I work. The good thing is, I only work three days (or nights) a week. I like to wake up around 4:30, so I don't have to rush through my "morning." I get up, take a shower, and eat a bowl of cereal while talking to my mom. I live at home at the moment, as my landlord sold the house I was living in and I didn't know what to do with my life, so my lovely mom let me stay at home for a bit. I leave for work around 5:30. I swing by McDonald's and grab an iced coffee. They actually have really good coffee there, and it's $1 (if you go through their app and use the deal). Burlington traffic is horrific; it takes me about half an hour to go seven minutes. I decide to listen to a scary murder-mystery podcast on my way. $1.09