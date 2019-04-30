9 a.m. — This morning is another coffee day, and a slightly hectic one since two of his friends are staying in the the second bedroom, and everyone is very hungover. I am eager to get them out of the space so I can do some yoga and movement. I've been struggling in my head a bit trying to figure out how to transition from making semi-consistent money to finding other sources of income. During university I escorted to make money, which helped tremendously financially and helped me reassess my priorities. Then I discovered webcam modeling and did that to support myself, but with the time difference and other factors it makes it difficult to juggle. I would have to wake up at three in the morning to catch the evening crowd in North America (where most of the wealthy clients are) and that would leave me very little energy during the day for any creative pursuits.