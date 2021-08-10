How This Beauty Service Is Rethinking Brow Care

For Tammy Fisher, eyebrows are the windows to the soul. "A well-groomed brow instantly boosts confidence," she says. "It makes your inner beauty radiate."
On the other hand, she also knows that it can be tempting to drop personal maintenance to the bottom of our ever-lengthening to-do lists when we're feeling overwhelmed. Which is why she created Browtiste: A roving beauty agency designed to bring brow services directly to customers in corporate offices. "Because nobody has the time," she explains.
By the time 2020 rolled around, before lockdown commenced, the company was offering their services in 25 different corporate offices across New York City. But of course, with beauty services and corporate office spaces deemed off limits per quarantine mandates, her operations halted immediately. "At that point, I really just had to mourn the loss of my business and figure out how to move forward," she says.
Fortunately, she was quick to find an innovative solution: Once beauty services were re-sanctioned, Fisher determined that in-home brow treatments were simply the way of the future. So, she hired seven specialists across New York and New Jersey, partnered with a third-party app, and relaunched Browtiste as a traveling at-home beauty squad rather than an office perk.
"Sure, there's a lot of hustling. I see three to four clients a day, and I mostly commute on my bike," she explains. "But I love what I do. And reliable phone service from Straight Talk helps the team stay connected with our clients no matter where we are in the five boroughs."
For a better look at the ways Browtiste is reconceptualizing the future of brow maintenance for the better, stream the video above.
