7:22 a.m. — At the train platform and apparently the next one is 15 minutes away! Shit! Fuck! I check the prices for Lyft and a share is $4. I call it then head back to street-level. A group of men decide to catcall me and I usually ignore it because a lot of reasons (safety, am I really teaching those trash people anything, not giving them the reaction they want), but I'm too tired and too on-edge so I flip them off. They make more remarks and I don't turn around to see if they're walking away or toward me, I just walk to a group of people waiting for the bus and, honestly, try not to cry. My Lyft seems to be driving further and further away from me!!! More things making me want to cry!!!! I cancel that one and call another who gets there in three minutes. He drops me off second and right on time! I tip $5 on the $4 ride. $9