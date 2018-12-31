Monthly Expenses

Rent: $600 (I share a three-bedroom apartment with my boyfriend, R., and the total cost is $1,800 because I've lived in it since 2010. We each have an office, but since I make less, he pays more here and I cover utilities and internet. Half my rent is expensed for office and kitchen R&D.)

Student Loan Payment: $75 (My undergrad was covered by scholarships, so my parents offered to cover grad school loans and pay $525 monthly.)

Renter's & Auto Insurance: $164.31 (paid through my company account)

Internet: $84.95 (expensed)

Gas: $22 (expensed)

Electric: $85-$150 depending on season (expensed)

Cleaning Lady: $80 (We split evenly, but my share is expensed.)

Spotify Premium: $9.99

Gym: $10.45

Yoga Studio: FREE in exchange for a limited amount of product monthly

Ritual Vitamins: $30 (I used to be a total bargain shopper and always get the best deal. Now that I know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into branding, I’m a total sucker for it. I know I can’t really afford $30 vitamins each month, BUT THE BRANDING. Plus they’re minty! Let it be known it was not avocado toast that did in this millennial’s bank account. It was the fancy mint vitamins and pink padded envelopes Glossier packs their products in.)

Phone: $211.38 (covers my phone and two tablets for employee use on the clock, paid for through company account)

WNYC Donation: $11

Insurance: $86.79 (through ACA)

Savings: $240 to retirement, $100 to “build wealth”