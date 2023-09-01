Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My mom and I were in a car crash and were each awarded $40,000 in restitution. I bought my car and used the rest to pay for college expenses after cutting myself off from my dad. My aunt took out a life insurance policy for me when I was born that matured to $5,000 when I turned 21. I put $2,000 of it into opening my business and the rest was used for daily living expenses and savings. I am having surgery for my migraines and the procedure is not covered by insurance and costs a little over $15,000. My partner and I scraped together what we could and my mom submitted to take the rest of the money out of her 401(k) due to medical hardship. Due to taxes and the penalty for using it before retirement, she had to take out a lot more than just the amount we owe. It's a gift I will physically and emotionally never be able to pay back.