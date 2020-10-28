One month into weightlifting, I had my annual physical at my doctor and was told there was something wrong with my bloodwork. I went to see a liver specialist, who gave me the news: Because of my weight, my liver was under stress and I was in the beginning stages of liver failure, which is how my grandma passed away when I was a freshman in high school. He said I needed gastric bypass surgery immediately, which I didn’t want to do — I was feeling healthy and strong for the first time in my life. When I left, I cried in my car. The possibility of having to undergo surgery wasn’t the driving force behind losing weight, but it was always in the back of my mind. Over the course of the next year, I kept up with the changes I had made to my lifestyle and went back to the doctor, who, to my immense relief, said everything looked normal — I didn’t need surgery.