Your basic cup of yogurt could use an upgrade, and these 10 yogurt bowl recipes are just what you need. Some have berries, other have granola, and they're all a perfect, protein-packed way to start your day.
If you're more of a smoothie person, check out these seasonal recipes from Prevention. Take advantage of what your farmer's market has to offer this summer and throw some mangoes, peaches, or even watermelon into your next smoothie.
No weights? No time? No problem. These 12 moves strengthen your arms quickly, using only your body weight.
Well + Good spoke with 14 health and wellness influencers about their desk lunches, and trust us — none of them are sad.
And, in case you were considering it, here's why you should never, ever try a waist trainer. We don't care how many Kardashians/Jenners do it.
If you're more of a smoothie person, check out these seasonal recipes from Prevention. Take advantage of what your farmer's market has to offer this summer and throw some mangoes, peaches, or even watermelon into your next smoothie.
No weights? No time? No problem. These 12 moves strengthen your arms quickly, using only your body weight.
Well + Good spoke with 14 health and wellness influencers about their desk lunches, and trust us — none of them are sad.
And, in case you were considering it, here's why you should never, ever try a waist trainer. We don't care how many Kardashians/Jenners do it.
Advertisement