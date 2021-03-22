Directions:

1. Make your cereal milk! Combine 2 cups of milk with 2 cups of cereal and let it sit for 10 minutes, then strain the milk into a liquid measuring cup and toss the cereal — or, preferably, eat it.

2. Whisk dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt) into a mixing bowl.

3. Whisk wet ingredients (cereal milk, ricotta, eggs, melted butter, canola oil) into another.

4. Pour wet into dry and fold together JUST until combined.

5. Let the batter sit for about 10 minutes.

6. Preheat pan over medium heat.

7. Add about a tbsp of canola oil and a tbsp of butter into the bottom of the pan.

8. Once the pan is nice and hot add in the pancakes — I like mine to each be about 1/2 a cup of batter.

9. Cook until small bubbles start to form around the edges and flip. They usually take around 6 minutes total.