Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make An Egg Wrap & Watermelon Side Salad

“Breakfast
Egg Wrap & Watermelon Side Salad
Eat this fun take on a classic wrap for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 chicken breast, sliced
  • 2-3 lettuce leaves or greens of your choice
  • 1/4 bell pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 oz goat cheese
  • 3/8 lb watermelon*
  • 1 small handful blueberries
  • 2-3 mint leaves
Recipe Instructions
  1. For the egg wrap: prep a large skillet (10 inches or so) with non-stick spray. Beat 2 eggs and pour them into the skillet, swirling them around to make sure they spread out evenly. Cook them for about 2 minutes over medium-to-low heat. Use a plastic spatula to gently flip/turn the eggs without breaking them and cook for 1 minute on the other side.
  2. Sprinkle the goat cheese on one half of the eggs, allowing it to soften.
  3. Remove from heat and layer in the greens, chicken, and bell pepper. Wrap like you would a burrito.
  4. To make the watermelon salad: Combine the watermelon with a few shredded mint leaves, the blueberries, and squeeze on a little lime juice.


Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch meal plan, you can use the second half of the watermelon you already purchased.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes, here.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks