How To Make An Egg Wrap & Watermelon Side Salad

Egg Wrap & Watermelon Side SaladEat this fun take on a classic wrap for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 chicken breast, sliced
- 2-3 lettuce leaves or greens of your choice
- 1/4 bell pepper, sliced
- 1/2 oz goat cheese
- 3/8 lb watermelon*
- 1 small handful blueberries
- 2-3 mint leaves
Recipe Instructions
-
For the egg wrap: prep a large skillet (10 inches or so) with non-stick spray. Beat 2 eggs and pour them into the skillet, swirling them around to make sure they spread out evenly. Cook them for about 2 minutes over medium-to-low heat. Use a plastic spatula to gently flip/turn the eggs without breaking them and cook for 1 minute on the other side.
- Sprinkle the goat cheese on one half of the eggs, allowing it to soften.
- Remove from heat and layer in the greens, chicken, and bell pepper. Wrap like you would a burrito.
-
To make the watermelon salad: Combine the watermelon with a few shredded mint leaves, the blueberries, and squeeze on a little lime juice.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch meal plan, you can use the second half of the watermelon you already purchased.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes, here.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes, here.
Advertisement