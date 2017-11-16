The Breakfast-Bowl Recipe You're About To Be Obsessed With

Do you and your pup usually skip breakfast in favor of hitting the snooze button? We're about to change your mind. Unlike your typical fare — think: pancakes, muffins, and other pastry treats — this savory, protein-packed breakfast bowl with green tahini dressing is all about providing you with the nutrients you actually need to power up in the a.m. Treat your pup to a bowl of Castor & Pollux Pristine™ pet food (the only complete line of pet food made with responsibly sourced ingredients), because Colt needs nutritious morning fuel, too! Then give this recipe a whirl, and enjoy.
Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowl with Green Tahini Dressing
Serves 4
Salad Ingredients
3/4 cup dry quinoa
1 1/2 cups vegetable broth
1 tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 15-oz can responsibly grown chickpeas (without synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides), drained and rinsed
2 tbsp chopped basil
2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
4 eggs, hard-boiled
4 cups arugula
2 fillets wild-caught smoked salmon
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Dressing Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1/2 cup tahini
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
6 tbsp chopped fresh basil
3 tbsp chopped fresh chives
1/4 cup water, plus more to thin as needed
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tbsp minced tarragon (optional, but delicious)
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp sea salt
Instructions
1. Add quinoa and vegetable broth to a small pot.
2. Cover, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low, simmering for about 15–20 minutes, until the quinoa is cooked through.
3. Fluff with a fork and keep covered.
4. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, add olive oil, followed by garlic and chickpeas.
5. Saute the garlic and chickpeas, stirring regularly, for about 8 minutes, until the chickpeas are golden-brown and a little crispy. Remove from heat and toss with basil and parsley.
6. In a blender, combine olive oil, tahini, parsley, basil, chives, water, lemon juice, tarragon, garlic, and salt. Blend until smooth, adding more water to thin the dressing, as needed.
7. Batch it! Divide the chickpeas among 4 plastic or glass containers. Add 1/2 cup of the quinoa to each bowl, along with 1 hard-boiled egg in its shell. (Remove the shell just before eating.)
8. Add 1/4 cup of the dressing to each of 4 small, sealable containers, and nestle in the bowls.
9. When ready to eat, fill a bowl with 1 cup of arugula. Top with the chickpea and quinoa mixture, 1/2 fillet of salmon, and the peeled egg; season with salt and pepper. Toss salad with dressing and enjoy!
