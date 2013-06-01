And so, our epic quest for the easiest hair removal device continues. This time we talked our assistant beauty editor/hair removal guinea pig Tara into braving an epilator. What, you may ask, is an epilator? As Tara describes, it's a series of tiny tweezers that pull out your body hair. It sounds kind of like a torture device from the Spanish Inquisition, but hey, anything for beauty. Or maybe not. Watch Tara test it out and see if she thinks the pain is worth the gain.
Would you use an epilator if it promised fuzz-free skin?
Edited by Christopher Michael Beer; Shot by Jack Pearce and Nora De Broder.
