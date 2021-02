I Got A Braided Bob & I Feel Like A New Person

Migwi, who's had natural hair since 2011, wanted a break from styling her strands, so she decided to go to Helena Koudou, hair artist and owner of Slayed In Braids , for a '90s-inspired braided bob . "It's been a crazy year, and I had to transition to working from home since mid-March," Migwi says. "I'm looking forward to trying something I haven't done and have some fun."