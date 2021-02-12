I Got A Braided Bob & I Feel Like A New Person

Like so many of us, Charity Migwi hit a point of pandemic fatigue where it's time for a major change. When packing your bags for a life-affirming trip to a beach in Bali is off the table, a hair transformation can make a huge difference — and Migwi's episode of Hair Me Out is proof.
Migwi, who's had natural hair since 2011, wanted a break from styling her strands, so she decided to go to Helena Koudou, hair artist and owner of Slayed In Braids, for a '90s-inspired braided bob. "It's been a crazy year, and I had to transition to working from home since mid-March," Migwi says. "I'm looking forward to trying something I haven't done and have some fun."
Koudou created the retro look, which celebrities like Janet Jackson and Brandy embraced back in the day, by weaving small box braids throughout Migwi's hair. "As I braid, I tie the ends so I can know where to burn and seal the braids," Koudou says. Burning the ends of braiding hair — yes, with fire — helps to shorten the length and keep the ends clean, she explains.
A few hours and many sleek braids later, Koudou decorated her client's hair with gold accessories to really make her style pop. "I feel like a new person," Migwi says. "It's nice to have something new to look forward to, even in this time."