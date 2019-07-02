4 p.m. — We go to Bonobos. I had been getting anxious about some of the things I was looking at on Poshmark because I wasn't sure what would fit. A few things are immediately clear when we enter the store: This is out of my typical price range, and as the only woman trying clothes on, I will be slightly uncomfortable. I ask a sales associate about a size availability, and she tells me this is "a showroom," which means it's all to try on and not to bring home with you. I stress because I have no clue what a showroom is, and I continue to feel a bit out of place. I tell my friend I'm nervous I'm about to spend too much money, just because I'm uncomfortable, and she responds, "Or you're about to spend some money because you're an adult who is allowed to buy clothes that feel right on your body!" She continues to bolster me up as I try things on. I end up choosing a pattern and size that feels good and spend $54.40 on a pair of swim trunks, figuring worst-case scenario they don't work and I return them. $54.40