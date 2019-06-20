2 p.m. — We head back inside the library (my hunger was quelled by the sandwich, as I knew it would be), where I answer some emails and take a look at my schedule for next week so that I can start planning out my work. I have that freelance deadline coming up on Tuesday, so after that I should work on my own research for the rest of the week. I get an email from TomboyX, my favorite underwear company (they are queer-owned and really excellent!), that they have a new rainbow collection for Pride month. I skim through their website and am definitely tempted, but I tell myself that I don't need any new bras or underwear. My willpower to not spend, though, is lowered by my having used it during lunch, so I put some cute briefs in my cart. I am generally strict about making myself wait 24 hours to order something online, so no actual cash is spent.