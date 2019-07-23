5:40 p.m. — I leave work and head to my parents' place. My grandma mentioned that she had some trouble with the Roku I bought her, so I want to fix that, and I plan on grooming the family's guinea pigs. No one else in the family cuts the guinea pigs' toenails, and their nails have grown absurdly long. Turns out my sister already fixed the Roku, but I stay a while anyway. My grandma gives me some zongzi she made. She knows I love her zongzi with peanuts, so she makes sure I grab the ones with peanuts along with an Amazon package I had shipped to my parents.