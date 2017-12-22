We'll admit it: Ice cream is the undisputed dessert of summer (take a seat, popsicles). That said, we're of the firm belief that the treat should be enjoyed in every season — whether the weather is frigid, humid, or somewhere in between. To help us prove the point, we teamed up with Smirnoff to whip up the perfect seasonal sundae topping, made with creamy white chocolate, crushed peppermint candies, and a hearty splash of Smirnoff Peppermint Twist. We all scream for boozy ice cream!
Ingredients
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 oz Smirnoff Peppermint Twist
8 oz chopped white chocolate
Ice cream
Peppermint candies, crushed
Instructions
1. In a small saucepan, heat cream until bubbles begin to form around the edge.
2. Remove from heat and whisk in coconut oil and vodka.
3. Place white chocolate in a medium bowl, and pour cream mixture over chocolate.
4. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, then whisk until smooth.
5. Serve sauce over your favorite ice cream, and top with peppermint candies.
