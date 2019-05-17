It can be very easy to forget that Manhattan is an island (and that, of the five boroughs, only the Bronx is attached to the mainland). Unless you live (or find yourself strolling) by the water front, entire months can easily be spent securely locked in the middle of the city.
So if you haven't gotten in touch with NYC's maritime side, summer is the perfect time to acquaint yourself. While there are a number of tours targeted at tourists, our favorite way to take in the skyline is with a cocktail in our hands. While the term "booze cruise" may bring to mind being trapped on a boat with flat beer and watery well drinks, thankfully, there are plenty of options that offer a tipsy sailing befitting the gorgeous scenery.
Ahead, heres how to hit the water in style.