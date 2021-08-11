Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I have a BA in Psychology and an MA in counseling. I went to private Catholic schools growing up and there was always the expectation that we would go to college. My parents paid for my undergrad with the help of student loans. I went straight from undergrad to grad school and I financed my master's degree with student loans. I took a few accounting courses at a community college a few years back to help me in my current job and I loved it. I would stay in school forever if I had the time and the money. My younger brother ended up joining the military straight out of high school and was then later able to pay his way through college when he was done serving. As a result, my parents have been generous enough to use their college savings meant for him to help me pay my student loans. My husband and I are not religious and we send our kids to public school. It is very important to us that we save up enough for them to attend college without having to worry about how to pay for it.