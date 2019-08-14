7:30 p.m. — My mom calls me to check in and I spend an hour on the phone with her. My mom knows how stressful the renovation has been and how hard N. and I have been working on it. She tells me that she and my dad are very proud of us for taking on almost all of the reno work ourselves, but that she wants to help us out a little and says she will help pay for some of the light fixtures for the house and for a new shower. By the end of the call, I'm crying. N. and I had budgeted for most of the repairs needed, but two days after closing on the house, B.'s heart started having problems and she ended up in the ICU. Between that, her medications, and all of the subsequent vet visits she has needed, we have drained a lot of the money we had set aside. We each grab a Mike's Hard Lemonade after I hang up and get back to work.