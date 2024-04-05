Sorry, But These 8 Body Care Products Are A Big Scam

Sonic cleansing gadgets are nothing new and are often touted as effective tools to help remove makeup and sunscreen. When it comes to body care, Lartey says that sonic tools are one of the more expensive — and ridiculous — things she has seen. “All you need is an exfoliating wash cloth that you can put in the washing machine once a week and change often,” says Lartey. Dr. Mansouri agrees: “Costly cleansing brushes are unnecessary. Your fingers and hands are perfect tools to gently and effectively cleanse your skin.”