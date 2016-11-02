Who says the everyday bobby pin can't deliver a fresh burst of whimsy to your 'do? With this playful — and super-easy — hashtag design, you'll be #winning the hair game in two quick steps. Watch the video above for the complete look, then use the guide below to try it for yourself.
Step 1. Grab two colorful bobby pins and slide them into your hair like you see here. Be sure that they're perfectly parallel and about an inch apart.
Step 2. Take two more bobby pins and cross them over the first two to create your hashtag. Be sure they're perpendicular to the first two — and that's it! #easypeasy
Advertisement