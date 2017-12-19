Already over winter? Don’t worry, us, too. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with the perfect cocktail recipe you’ll want to make all season long. We teamed up with Bai to create a blueberry mint fizz that is not only super easy to prep, but which also has just enough tropical flair to make you forget you’re stuck inside for the foreseeable future. Skip the eggnog and try this instead.
Blueberry Mint Fizz
Ingredients
2 oz gin
2 oz Bai Brasilia Blueberry
.5 oz aloe liqueur
.5 oz fresh-squeezed and strained lime juice
3 sprigs of fresh mint
Sparkling water
Blueberries
Instructions
1. Combine gin, Bai Brasilia Blueberry, aloe liqueur, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake for 10-15 seconds.
2. Place 2 mint sprigs in the bottom of a tall cocktail glass, and strain the liquid from the shaker over the mint.
3. Muddle the mint and then add ice.
4. Fill to the brim with sparkling water and stir.
5. Garnish with the third mint sprig and several blueberries. Enjoy!
