“The first time that I cut my hair, I was a junior in college. At that point, I’d wanted to cut my natural hair short. That’s honestly all I wanted, was for it to be a bit shorter!” she continues. “I was home for winter break and my uncle offered to cut my hair. He used clippers and I thought he was just going to take a bit off. However, he cut my hair with no guards! He made the first cut and I initially panicked because it was way shorter than I wanted. It was a bald patch in my hair! And I’d had no intention to rock a bald head.”