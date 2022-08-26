Alicia Keys, Toni Braxton & More Skin-Care Founders Pinpoint The Products They Swear By

So, like many Black folks, I turned to natural, family-approved remedies to treat my skin. Aloe vera was a staple, as was shea butter and other moisturizing ingredients heavily used by my ancestors who, like me, had to find a way to feel beautiful in a world that didn’t recognize their beauty. Those ingredients are still major players in my routine, but now, I reap their benefits by using Black-owned skin-care brands, which often include those ingredients in their products.