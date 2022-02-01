It’s Time We Pay Due To The Black Latinx Music Artists of Yesterday

From a small town called San Pedrito in Santiago de Cuba, La Lupe, neé Lupe Victoria Yoli, emerged the “Queen of Latin Soul” in the time of FANIA. Often pitted against her colleague Celia Cruz, La Lupe mesmerized 1960s audiences with her explosive stage presence. La Lupe’s uninhibited performances are what set her apart from her contemporaries. An early practitioner of santería, a Yoruba-based faith also known as Regla de Ocha or Lucumí in Cuba and other parts of the Spanish-speaking Caribbean, La Lupe approached the stage unlike any other in that she was often ruled by instinct and rapture, intoxicating fans from around the world with her signature raspy vocals and sexual abandon. Her catalog is chock full of songs that honored her Orishas, including odes to Chango and Yemeya, among many others. In songs like “La Salve de Plena,” La Lupe shares her affinity for the land of Quiskeya, or the Dominican Republic, and sings of plena, an Afro-Caribbean folkloric genre said to be influenced by the bomba styles of Puerto Rico.