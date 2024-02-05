How “Latin Music” Erases The Black Origins of Many Genres

"Why is the need to create a Latin identity in the national and economic marketplace often considered more important than the need to assert a Black one?"
"When Black Latines and Latin Americans are not the faces of the genres they created — and therefore, not financial beneficiaries or models of authenticity when these styles of music take off — we begin to unravel who actually has access to industry, economy, livelihood, and presentation of the self."
"As we continue to see Arnaz-like spans in Latin music, we need to not only question appropriation but also how modern-day blanqueamiento expunges Blackness."
"It would take a complete overhaul of the Latin music industry to give Black Latine and Latin American artists the credit and payment they deserve, and we can play our part to help push it in that direction."