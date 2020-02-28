These Black College Students Are Using An Age Old Tradition To Pay For School

“When we all made the team, we all found each other [online].” It was clear from her Instagram photos that Sydneigh could slay a hair look. “They just contacted me and asked me if I did hair or if I made wigs, and said they would want me to do their hair when I got to school.” She now does hair out of her apartment, making anywhere from $250 to $500 per week while juggling her course load. She uses the money to pay for living expenses such as rent and groceries. Right now, her tuition is covered through grants and loans, but she’s saving to be able to pay off student loans after graduation.