Housing costs: $2,100 (my half of rent for a two-bed, two-bath apartment split with R. He pays for utilities and internet).

Loan payments: $0

Max 401(k) & after-tax contributions: $5,000

Company ESPP: $1,800

Pet spend: $100

Gas: $100 (this is my contribution to R.’s car, I don’t own a car myself).

Pet insurance: $25

Health insurance & FSA: $60

Cell phone, Amazon Prime: $0 (covered by parents).

Netflix, YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, Spotify Premium: $0 (covered by R.).

Credit card fees: $150 per month (this is the average per month; in the past couple of years we have been credit card churning and have accumulated over three million points together, which we typically use towards business class international flights or aspirational hotel stays. For example, we went to the Maldives with a business class flight and an overwater villa on points alone).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I was expected to attend college and obtain a bachelor’s degree. My parents immigrated to the US when I was a toddler and spent time and money to obtain master’s degrees themselves. I saw my parents work hard in their 20s and early 30s to further their education and improve their careers to provide a better life for me. Culturally, in an Asian American household, education is very much valued and seen as a strong indicator of future success. My parents always told me that doing well in school and getting into a top-tier college was my top priority and they would find a way to pay for it. I ended up getting into a top 15-ranked private school and was lucky to get some scholarship money that lowered the total cost to only ~$10,000 more a year compared to my public state school. I was very fortunate that my parents paid for most of my tuition and living expenses. As a part of my financial aid package, I did get a work-study job as well as side gigs during the school year and eventually paid internships as an upperclassman. These paid for my summer housing, vacations and general fun money. I also finished classes a quarter early, which saved some expenses. I ended up with about $22,000 in government-sponsored loans, which I paid off completely in 14 months after I graduated with little interest accumulated (it was a goal of mine to pay it off as soon as possible).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, we didn’t have many money conversations — there was emphasis that money was important and shouldn’t go to waste. Generally my parents were frugal with going out to eat, vacations etc. but spent on extracurriculars, lessons, tutoring and college prep for me. They saw those as an investment for my future and I’m grateful now that they always emphasized that I should make the most of those opportunities even though in the moment, I didn’t appreciate the piano lessons or SAT prep I was told to take. My parents didn’t talk specifics on investing, making your money work for you or strategies outside of simple savings. I do think that being immigrants, there was a lot they were learning and figuring out themselves and it’s difficult to teach your kids if you too aren’t sure of the options and risk levels out there.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working at McDonald’s during a summer in high school. I got the job as I didn’t have anything else going on and I think my parents thought it would be a good experience. I don’t think I actually made much money from the couple of months I worked as a cashier but looking back it was a good memory as I was pretty introverted as a teenager and this job forced me out of the house.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Generally I did not. I was aware that other kids went to more expensive camps, had the latest fashion and traveled more with their family but I never felt like I lacked money.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t worry about money now, given that the last couple of years I have been able to increase my net worth and savings substantially. It also helps that I don’t have any debts (including mortgage) and generally my expenses are low, living with a long-term partner. R. and I split rent but he generally pays for more of our other expenses (groceries, household items, dining out, activities) as he earns more. I am able to splurge in areas that I care about (travel and dining out are my biggest expenses outside of rent) while knowing that I am paying myself first and investing a good chunk of my paycheck every month. The rest I spend however I like.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I graduated college. I think this became tangible for me when I started paying off my student loans and was responsible for my own daily expenses. At this point I have enough cash savings that I can pay for basic necessities for over a year (probably two) if I were to lose my job. I know that if I needed to, my partner would support my housing, worst-case scenario.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I graduated, my parents provided a down payment for a studio condo and co-signed my mortgage. I’m very fortunate that they were willing to support me in getting my own place. The studio was only about 650 square foot but I lived there for almost five years and I was able to enjoy having a home for myself. The total cost to me monthly (mortgage/HOA) was about the same as if I had rented a studio. I have since sold the studio as I moved cities.