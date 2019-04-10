Monthly Expenses

Rent: $538.30 for my room in a five-bedroom house. I got a great deal specifically so that I could have more fun money, but I just got a raise that will take effect soon, so when my lease ends in August, I'm going to look for a place with fewer roommates.

Student Loans: $0 (I earned a scholarship that covered almost all of my tuition, and my parents paid the rest.)

Car Insurance: $53.99

Car Payment: $256.81 (I got a great deal on my car a couple of years ago and chose a three-year loan, so it's almost completely paid off!)

Utilities: $25-$50/month for my share

Netflix/HBO: $0 (Thanks to my mom and friends!)

Hulu: $5.99 (I share this one with my mom.)

Walmart Beauty Box: $10 quarterly (Four times a year you get samples for free and just pay for shipping. I get this for my mom, too.)

Ipsy Glam Bag: $10

Maximum Fun Podcast Contribution: $5 (I listen to podcasts constantly!)

Gym Membership: $44

Roller Derby League Dues: $50

Phone: $0 (I'm still on my parents' plan. It was my college graduation present.)

IRA: 3% of my salary, which my company matches. Hopefully, I can contribute more in the future, but for now I'm doing the minimum matching amount.

Savings: $0-$400 a month if I have anything left over!