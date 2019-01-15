6:39 p.m. — I stop by the pizza shop next to my acting class. I found the class because I was going to the pizza shop one day after a movie with L. and I noticed that the acting studio had just opened. Life is too short to not at least try to go for your dreams. So I took a free trial class and then signed up for six more classes. Tonight is class #3, and we're working on a monologue I'm using to audition with on Saturday. At the pizza shop, I buy a slice of vegan pizza and a water bottle. It's hard to find a good vegan slice in Long Island that's close by, but this place is a godsend and I take advantage while I'm here, since it's a bit of a drive. As I'm eating, I see on social media that my cousin is having his third child. I forward the post to L. after sending my congratulations. We have a conversation about how happy we are for them and how a couple of months ago, this would've put us over the edge. I'm thankful for the blessings I have in my life, and another baby in the family is always a blessing. $4.26