Determined to overcome my fear once and for all, I tapped Petak for tried-and-true tips to help me calm my nerves and prepare me for my third ever wax. This time would be different, she assured me. And it was evident immediately upon entering European Wax Center’s location in downtown Manhattan. Rather than the frenzied mood of my previous waxing experiences, the center was calm — zen-like, even. The way my wax specialist Dominique and I talked, it was like we were old friends, putting me at ease — finally! — and halting the horror stories that once played in my head. If you, dear reader, want to kick your waxing fear, rest assured that this is possible, because if I, a high-strung individual who relied on her razor for decades, can do it, then so can you. Here’s how.