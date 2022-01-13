I Reviewed Big Fig, A Mattress Designed With Plus-Sized Bodies In Mind

How The Big Fig Mattress Addresses Common Plus-Size Sleep Issues
Do You Need The Big Fig Adjustable Base?
Does The Big Fig Mattress Work For Couples?
As far as the experience of sleeping on the mattress with a partner goes, I can't fully speak to that due to my single status. However, the mattress can hold an impressive 1100 pounds and is built with movement isolation in mind. While Big Fig is designed for heavier folks and plus-size people, many have reported it to be perfectly comfortable and supportive for their smaller-sized partners. One reviewer explained, "I’m a 6’3” 280-pound solid male. I had severe back pain caused by the sway in all mattresses I tried. After about a week of adjusting to a new and firm mattress, the pain started to deteriorate. I’ve had it [for] over a month now, and I’d confidentially say that 90% of the pain has gone. This bed keeps me level. Even my small 160-pound partner loves it."