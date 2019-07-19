6 a.m. — My kitten wakes me up an hour before my alarm, and I can't go back to sleep, so I get my yoga mat and resistance bands out and do a light 15-minute stretch/lower-body workout. Kitten is still so hyperactive, so I end my workout early and take a shower, turning it completely cold for the last minute. Brutal. I'm always ravenous when I wake up, so I make my favorite smoothie with frozen banana, papaya, vegan protein powder, spinach, and almond milk. I make it thick so I can eat it with a spoon. I don't have to leave for work for another hour, so I put on some music, make an espresso, and write.