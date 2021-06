I Found A Wine Spritzer That Even My Wine Snob Father Loves

Joining the spritz game next was Ohza — a company that specializes in brunch-forward sparkling wine cocktails. Personally, I love a bellini on a Sunday morning, so I was thrilled to try this. We tried the regular mimosa as well as the bellini (there was also a mango flavor in our variety pack, but my dad and I both don’t like mango because we are genetically identical freaks) and they were both…fine. Because of the 100% real orange juice, these are packed with sugar, so again, I could really only have one. Also, if we’re being honest, both of us thought it tasted more like guava or papaya mixed with Tang rather than fresh OJ. I didn’t really mind because it reminded me of summer camp when I was 12, but you know, not our favorite. The bellini, however, was scrumptious. My dad thought it tasted too much like peach juice from concentrate (which, to be fair, that’s what it’s made out of), but in the end, I decided I would happily sip one of these in a park on a summer afternoon.