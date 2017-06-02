Walk into any beauty superstore, and we guarantee you could find a way to blow $50 — fast. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but when you're on a tight budget, that strategy won't keep you rolling in the beauty booty for long. That's why we turn to drugstore buys.
In an effort to keep your cash flow strong — without sacrificing your beauty-fiend tendencies — we teamed up with Visa Checkout to see how three beauty pros would spend $50 (give or take) on Walgreens.com. Here's where the deal comes in. You can save $10 on a purchase of $50 or more at Walgreens.com when you pay with Visa Checkout*. So whether you're looking for the best drugstore makeup, hair products, or skin-care picks, we've got you covered.
