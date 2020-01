Where To Start If You’re Curious About (But Also Intimidated By) Vegan Cheese

In her instantly iconic "Cooking with Paris" YouTube tutorial , Paris Hilton shared a brilliant observation about the current state of cheese: "You don't need to use cheese with milk. You can use organic cheese, there's almond cheese , there's soy, there's like so many different types of cheeses now. It's not normal, but it's cool." We agree with Paris — it is cool. It is very cool that there are so many types of non-dairy cheeses out there nowadays so that everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions, can enjoy the melty, stringy deliciousness that this food has to offer.