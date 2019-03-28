Story from Beauty

8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff

Mi-Anne Chan
Over the past two years I've tried upwards of $3,000 worth of beauty treatments. A $1,000 model-approved facial here, a $400 CBD-infused treatment there — hell, I've even gotten a $325 "workout" for my face. As much as I love seeing if these expensive treatments are worth their salt, what truly brings me joy is finding a cheap skin-care product that works just as well as the pricey stuff. In the video above, I share eight of my favorite skin-care products — all under $15.
CosRx
Low-ph Good Morning Cleanser
$12.00
Physicians Formula
The Perfect Matcha Green Tea Cleansing Balm
$12.99
Heritage Store
Rosewater & Glycerin Spray
$10.00
The Ordinary
Granactive Retinoid 2% In Squalane
$9.60
Pixi
Glow Tonic 100ml
$15.00
e.l.f.
Nourishing Facial Oil - .507 Fl Oz
$10.00
All Good
Zinc Sunscreen Butter - Spf 50+ - 1oz
$9.99
e.l.f.
Mattifying Clay Mask - 2.64oz
$8.00
