8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff

Over the past two years I've tried upwards of $3,000 worth of beauty treatments. A $1,000 model-approved facial here, a $400 CBD-infused treatment there — hell, I've even gotten a $325 "workout" for my face . As much as I love seeing if these expensive treatments are worth their salt, what truly brings me joy is finding a cheap skin-care product that works just as well as the pricey stuff. In the video above, I share eight of my favorite skin-care products — all under $15.