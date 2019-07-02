You chose your beachfront hotel for many reasons — the 5-star restaurants, the Instagram-worthy views, the giant pool, and the big comfy beds were all highlighted in the TripAdvisor reviews. You did not base your decision on the hotel hair dryer. You know, the one with a foot-long bendy cord hooked up to the wall.
The few times we've turned to the standard hotel blowdryer to style our hair between a dip in the pool and an al fresco dinner, we've been less than blown away with the results. In fact, our hair somehow ended up looking worse than when we started. Now, we don't go anywhere without miniature versions of our favorite hot tools.
These petite blowdryers are easy to pack, yet they have the same styling power as the full-size ones we use at home or in the salon. So, in addition to shampoo, conditioner, and edge control gel, add one of the travel-size hair dryers ahead to your packing list. Each one will fit in your suitcase without taking it over the 50-pound mark.
