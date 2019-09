As our weekend itineraries fill up with alfresco dinner dates, rooftop hangs, and festival outings, Mother Nature may have other plans in mind — namely, unexpected rain showers. The crew that trekked out to Governors Ball last weekend learned that firsthand, but luckily they didn't let a little rain get in the way of some seriously cool outfits Music revelers braced themselves for the impending weather with slick summer layers comprised mostly of summer's most unlikely weatherproof trend (short of buying a plastic poncho): the matching set. But the daring looks we spotted — marked by two-piece silhouettes that'll stay down in the face of crazy wind gusts and wild prints that camouflage rain droplets — were far from the cutesy take on separates we're used to. In fact, we dug them so much we're giving you a cheat sheet to recreate them yourself with the latest from H&M . Dive in below for a primer on how to do matching sets the cool-girl way.