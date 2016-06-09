As our weekend itineraries fill up with alfresco dinner dates, rooftop hangs, and festival outings, Mother Nature may have other plans in mind — namely, unexpected rain showers. The crew that trekked out to Governors Ball last weekend learned that firsthand, but luckily they didn't let a little rain get in the way of some seriously cool outfits.
Music revelers braced themselves for the impending weather with slick summer layers comprised mostly of summer's most unlikely weatherproof trend (short of buying a plastic poncho): the matching set. But the daring looks we spotted — marked by two-piece silhouettes that'll stay down in the face of crazy wind gusts and wild prints that camouflage rain droplets — were far from the cutesy take on separates we're used to. In fact, we dug them so much we're giving you a cheat sheet to recreate them yourself with the latest from H&M. Dive in below for a primer on how to do matching sets the cool-girl way.
This festivalgoer combats overcast skies with a fearless dose of print mixing. The graphic rain jacket and tropical two-piece combo can easily be recreated. Or if it's too bold for you, opt for separates that work together without being overly matchy, like this orange halter and shorts pairing.
Break up a Canadian tuxedo with a graphic top and festival accessories galore. A wide-brim hat, sunnies, and neck scarf help this gal nail the off-duty weekend look.
Cutouts and frayed hems keep this covered-up look feeling summery. Create the outfit on your own with a one-shoulder bodysuit and skinny jeans. Top it off with a light outer layer, like this boxy cream jacket, to add dimension.
Keep this summer's It color — mustard yellow — from feeling too serious by trying it out in a pom-trimmed set. Amp up the accessories, apply a bold coral lip, and slip into sneakers to maintain the playful (and practical) aesthetic from head to toe.
Camo is a perfect outer layer if there's a chance of rain — it feels tough and the busy pattern will obscure any water droplets. Bring in a fun element to counter the double military print (in this case, the topper and the peek of a dress beneath) like this New Yorker did with quirky shades.
