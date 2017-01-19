Up Your Spaghetti Squash Game With Pinterest’s Top 10

Although we may not agree that spaghetti squash tastes just as good as real spaghetti, we can still rally behind it as a more than tasty (and gluten-free) dinnertime alternative. In fact, we might even go as far as to argue that the whole squash cooking process is actually less labor intensive than the real deal. No pots of water to be boiled. No scalding hot straining steam burns to be acquired. All you need is a sheet pan, sharp knife, and your old faithful oven. The best part of all? You can even use the squash shell as a bowl to serve your damn spaghetti in. Boom — no dishes, no problems. Thanks to Pinterest, we've rounded up the top ten most pinned recipes below. Covering the classic noodle bases, from shrimp scampi to chow mein. And they all look pretty fire. With dishes like these, we may be reconsidering our real spaghetti stance...maybe.