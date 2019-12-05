Nobody does Christmas episodes better than Saturday Night Live. And it's not the holiday season until you've watched all the best SNL Christmas sketches. Every year, fans look forward to seeing what new hilarious sketches, parodies, and music videos the writers will come up with. And every year, we get something special. Dysfunctional family dinners? Check. Inappropriate conversations with in-laws? Yup. Awkward run-ins with Santa Claus himself? They have that, too. From newer favorites to the classics of the ‘80s and ‘90s, each one will make you laugh harder than the next.
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special airs on NBC December 5 at 9 pm and again on December 23 at 9 pm. But if you need to get your fix ASAP, get in the holiday spirit and watch these classic SNL Christmas sketches now. They’ll keep you laughing all the way into the New Year.