New York City is known for a lot of things: fashion, incredible skylines, its fast-paced lifestyle — just to name a few. It's also known for not having the greatest of smells. No one wants to inhale deeply as they walk down a street covered in trash bags or stand in the hot subway station surrounded in lingering body odor. And don't even get us started on the exhaust.
But in all fairness, we think the city has unfairly gotten a bad rep. True New Yorkers know there are plenty of enticing scents waiting around every corner, too. We can't go more than a city block without running into the delectable scent of food and drink carts, one-of-a-kind used book stores, or a city garden you'd only find in the Big Apple. In fact, Coach drew inspiration from all these NYC vibes to create its newest fragrance, Coach Eau de Parfum. Just as each note is inspired from a different aspect of the city (raspberry represents its high energy while suede musk evokes the city's sensual appeal), we've put together five more deliciously distinct smells that make this the city we know and love.
